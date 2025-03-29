ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking warm, dry, and windy conditions this evening, warm and dry conditions will persist next week

We are under an ABC- First Alert for the windy conditions this afternoon and evening. Peak westerly winds are expected to be up to 45 mph. Patchy blowing dust is possible with these winds. Likewise, it will be a warm day today... I am forecasting highs in the 80s with lows in the 50s.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has a Red Flag Warning in place for much of the Borderland due to the warm, dry, and windy conditions.

We are watching another system that will bring windy conditions to the Borderland again!

These temperatures will persist through the work week, but we are tracking a cold front that will bring temperatures to more normal temps for this time of the year. No rain is expected for the next several days.