ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds expected this Tuesday, nice Sunday and Monday

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert in preparation for a gusty and dusty Tuesday in the Borderland. Today and tomorrow is looking nice! Today will have low-end winds and warm weather and tomorrow will be more calm.

A Red Flag Warning is in place until this evening and then a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect for Tuesday because of the warm, dry, and windy conditions.

For Tuesday, we are tracking blustery conditions. We expected to experience wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the Lowlands and up to 60 miles per hour in higher elevations with blowing dust.

As of right now, a High Wind Warch will go into effect on Tuesday for the Gila Basin, Franklin, Organ, and Sacramento Mountains. Likewise, a High Wind Warning will go into effect for the Guadalupe Mountains.

Behind the winds, we are tracking a late week cold front that will bring temperatures to more seasonal temps.