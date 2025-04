Record-highs will be expected this weekend in the Borderland. We are expected to rise to the mid-90s. In El Paso, we have climbed up to 93 so far which surpasses our 2018 record of 90 degrees. Tomorrow, the forecast high will be 92, the set record is 92 (1995).

Likewise this week, temperatures will continue to remain 10 degrees above average. Highs in the 80s! No rain or winds in the forecast.