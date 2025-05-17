ABC-7 First Alert: Dusty and gusty conditions this weekend, gusts up to 45 mph are expected

Happy Saturday to the Borderland! We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert in preparation for a dusty and gusty Sunday and Monday.

The winds will cycle up and down the next few days. It will be windy this afternoon in the Borderland, wind gusts are expected to be up to 40 miles per hour. If you are planning to go to UTEP's Spring Commencement, prepare for the winds. Blowing dust is possible today.

Winds will ramp back up tomorrow afternoon to rise to 45 miles per hours. The highest winds will be Sunday night.

Next week is going to be HOT, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.