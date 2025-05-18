Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dusty Sunday and windy Monday in the Borderland, warming up this week

Our First Alert continues for a dusty Sunday and windy Monday in the Borderland.

Southwesterly wind gusts will be up to 45 miles per hour today with blowing dust. Tomorrow, winds will be out of the west at 45 miles an hour again. Overnight winds on Monday will be cooler and northwest with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

It will be calmer with slightly cooler winds Tuesday morning, but this will be a short-lived "cooldown". We see temperatures rise into the mid-upper 90s by the end of the week... we may crack 100 degrees this coming weekend.

