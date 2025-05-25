Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Nice and hot for Memorial Day, rain chances likely for the next several days

Published 3:49 PM

Happy Sunday to the Borderland. We are looking nice for today, so far we have seen 90s across the Borderland. Memorial Day will be nice and warm, I am forecasting highs in the 90s with mostly breezy to windy conditions. The warm and breezy conditions will be perfect conditions for an elevated risk for fire weather until Tuesday.

This week we will see a chance of rain and seasonal temps in the 90s. The highest chances for showers and thunderstorms will be Wednesday and Thursday, but chances will linger until Tuesday of next week.

JAELIN LEWIS
