There will be a chance of some rain and storms tonight but not expecting a lot of them. Storms will pick up a bit tomorrow and then again Thursday. Friday the 4th of July should be rather dry but hotter. Temps will climb to the upper 90s and then some lower 100's for the holiday weekend. Not expecting any great rain and storm chances for Saturday and Sunday.

