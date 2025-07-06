Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Monsoonal pattern returns to the Borderland, rain chances daily for several days

We are under a First Alert for shower and storm activity today. The highest chance for today will be this afternoon. Most of the activity will cease this evening, I cannot rule out any overnight isolated showers and thunderstorms.

If This monsoonal pattern will last several days, the best chance for shower and thunderstorm activity will be Tuesday.

Likewise, it will be hot... daily highs will be in the upper 90s.

JAELIN LEWIS
