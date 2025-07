The National Weather Service in El Paso and Santa Teresa has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Ruidoso including the Salt and South Fork Burn Scar areas until 7:45 PM this evening. According to doppler radar and rain gauges, heavy rain has fallen over the South Fork Burn Scar areas and up to 1.25 inches of rain. Flash flooding is possibly ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

