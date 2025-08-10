ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A bit cooler today with rain chances increase in the Borderland

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! We are trending a bit cooler today, I am forecasting highs in the upper 90s... maybe a couple of triples. We are watching a plume of moisture that will bring rain chances to the Borderland starting this evening. These will be spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the action is to the north and in the mountains.

Our best chances will be tomorrow and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Borderland. Daily highs will be in the 90s.