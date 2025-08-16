ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances lingering this weekend,

We are tracking another chance for evening showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland. Though the all-day overcast has kept highs in the low 90s, the overcast has killed most of our energy to get storms going... if we can get a break in the clouds, we may see activity increase.

Later tonight, very few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Borderland.

Even if we don't get any rain, highs will be in the 80s and low 90s, but rain would be preferred.