ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms today, another chance tomorrow evening

Happy Sunday to the Borderland, we are tracking another round for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. The timeframe for the best chances will 5 PM through midnight for El Paso and Las Cruces. There has been a break in the clouds this afternoon so we may see some potential pop up showers and thunderstorms along some outflow boundaries this evening.

Likewise, it is expected to be warmer this afternoon... I am forecasting highs in the 90s.

Tomorrow, there will be another chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland.

After Tuesday, rain chances will drop off sharply.