Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Another round of evening showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain can lead to localized flooding

KVIA
Published 3:25 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues in the Borderland for another round of evening showers and thunderstorms that may produce heavy rain that can lead to localized flooding. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are already popping up around the area. The Borderland's best chances for rain will be this evening and then chances will drop off after 9PM.

Starting tomorrow, rain chances will drop off and we are expecting a hot and dry weekend. Highs are expected to rise into the upper 90s, we may see some triples.

JAELIN LEWIS
Jaelin Lewis

