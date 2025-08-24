ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another average and dry day in the Borderland, moisture returns this week

Happy Sunday to the Borderland. We are on track for a warm and dry day, I am forecasting highs in the 90s. This will be the pattern for the next two days.

Your StormTrack Weather team is tracking a system that will bring rain chances to the Borderland from Tuesday to Friday. Models are showing moisture beginning to increase Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Likewise, daily highs will remain in the mid to low 90s.

Right now, the Borderland is in a dry patch of air caused by an upper-level high that is hindering any storms. Starting tomorrow, this upper-level high will begin to slide to the east. On Tuesday, this upper-level high will be over West Texas. The clockwise motion of the system will bring a plume of tropical moisture into the Borderland.