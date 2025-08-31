ABC-7 First Alert: Another round of afternoon/evening storms in the Borderland, light chances for Labor Day

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for another round of afternoon/evening storms in the Borderland. The StormTrack Weather team is currently tracking showers and thunderstorms just south of the U.S.-Mexico. Activity will pick up later this evening and then drop off overnight.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Sacramento Mountains until midnight, if you are planning to go do any Labor Day camping.

For Labor Day, we are tracking another round for a chance of rain... not as promising as today's chances.

Likewise, this week rain chances will taper off and it will remain nice and cool with highs in the 80s and low 90s.