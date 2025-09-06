ABC-7 First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms expected this evening in the Borderland, drying out tomorrow

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for showers and thunderstorms this evening in the Borderland. We are tracking multiple showers and a few thunderstorms that may have heavy rain which can lead to localized flooding.

If you are planning to go to the Sun Bowl for UTEP's first home game, pack your rain gear... we are showers and thunderstorms in and around El Paso as the game starts at 7 PM. Likewise, it will be the same for the Tulsa and NMSU matchup at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Tomorrow, we will begin to dry out in the Borderland. The rain chances will be much lower and it will be begin to warm up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s by this coming Wednesday.