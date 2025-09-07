Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Dry, warm pattern begins in the Borderland, rain chances return later this week

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! We are expecting a much quieter day in the Borderland. Today is the beginning of warm/dry pattern, highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s from today to Wednesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain in the area mountains, not much expected here.

Starting Wednesday, rain chances will make a return until Saturday. As of now, it is looking like our best chances will be Saturday. Once the rain chances make a return, we will also see cooler highs in the 80s.

