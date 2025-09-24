ABC-7 First Alert: Cooler and quiet today, tracking scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms at the end of the week

The First Alert continues for the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland. Our best days for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will be Friday through the weekend.

Today, it is a bit cooler after a cold front blew in this morning. For the next several days, highs are expected to be in the 80s.

Here's the weather setup for the next few days... we are tracking an upper-level ridge (that followed this morning's cold front) to build over New Mexico, which will keep us quiet today and tomorrow. Then this ridge will translate east towards the Deep South. This will give the area a southeasterly monsoonal-like flow, which will bring scattered to widespread chances of rain starting Friday. An upper-level low will bounce around Southern California throughout the weekend; this will keep rain chances daily until Monday, when the low turns into a trough. When the low over Southern California turns into a trough, our rain chances in the Borderland will diminish.