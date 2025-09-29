ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool start to your work week, drying out and warming up in the Borderland

The Borderland had a nice, cool start to your Monday with lows in the 50s and 60s. Most of the highs today will rise into the 80s.

Today will be our last chance for monsoonal moisture this season... I am tracking a slight chance for storms, but most of the action will be restricted to higher elevations. After today, rain chances will drop off.

Likewise, after today, a midweek warm-up is coming with highs in the upper 80s and even the 90s. The weekend is expected to be dry with highs in the low to mid 90s.