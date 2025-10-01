Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Nice Weather Continues

KVIA
By
Published 3:40 PM

No issues with the weather are expected over the next several days. Lots of sunshine with warm temperatures will hang around. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Slight chance of rain for next week.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.