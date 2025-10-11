ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this evening and overnight in the Borderland

Our First Alert continues in the Borderland for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight hours. Another round is expected tomorrow and Monday. Heavy rainfall from these storms could cause localized flooding in certain areas. Some areas could see up to 2 inches of rain.

The moisture from Tropical Depression Raymond is contributing heavily to the rain chances in the Borderland. We will see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the next couple of days and then our rain chances will drop off by midweek.

Likewise with the rain, it will feel fall-like. Highs will be in the 70s, lows in the lower 60s.