Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Steady rain from tropical moisture all day in the Borderland, another round expected tomorrow

Published 3:30 PM

Our First Alert continues in the Borderland for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and into this evening. These showers have been producing very steady rain this afternoon mostly over El Paso. This morning moderate to very heavy rain fell in El Paso. An inch and a tenth of rain fell at El Paso International Airport this morning, last night 0.68 inches of rain fell.

The remnants from Post Tropical Cyclone Raymond will continue to bring rain chances to the Borderland. Another round is expected tomorrow and Tuesday and then rain chances will drop off by midweek.

Once again, it will feel fall-like. Highs will be in the 70s, lows in the lower 60s.

