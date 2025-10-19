ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Seasonal temperatures this week, slight chance of rain Wednesday

Yesterday was a nice day in the Borderland, very seasonal for this time of the year. This morning, we had the coolest morning since the spring... a low of 54 degrees.

A very quiet, seasonal weather pattern is expected this week in the Borderland. A series of cool fronts will keep our highs in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s. A storm system will bring slight rain chances will return Wednesday.

The Borderland will return back to a dry and cool weather pattern at the end of the week.