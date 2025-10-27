ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm start to the work week, backdoor cold front will arrive Tuesday

The Borderland will see above normal temperatures today. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow, a backdoor cold front will arrive which will bring breezy to windy northeastern winds on Wednesday, wind gusts could be up to 40 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be cooler... Afternoon highs will be in the 60s, lows will be mostly in the 40s.... some rural areas in the Mesilla Valley can be near freezing.

The Borderland will then experience a sharp rise in daily highs on Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s again.

Halloween will be above normal highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. No rain is expected for the next week.