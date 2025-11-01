Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet, dry, and warm pattern in the Borderland

We are tracking a quiet, dry, above normal pattern in the Borderland. Highs will be in the 80s, lows in the 50s.

No rain is expected for the next several days.

