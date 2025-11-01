ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet, dry, and warm pattern in the Borderland
We are tracking a quiet, dry, above normal pattern in the Borderland. Highs will be in the 80s, lows in the 50s.
No rain is expected for the next several days.
We are tracking a quiet, dry, above normal pattern in the Borderland. Highs will be in the 80s, lows in the 50s.
No rain is expected for the next several days.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.