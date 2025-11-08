ABC-7 First Alert: Cold and windy Sunday morning, cooler start to the work week with highs in the 60s

For today, it will be nice... enjoy it.

Our First Alert continues in the Borderland for a cold and windy Sunday morning. Tomorrow morning's lows will be in the 40s with 40 mile per hour winds Sunday morning. Wind chills are expected to be in the 40s.

Tomorrow and Monday's highs will be in the 60s which is below normal for this time of the year.

After Tuesday, daily highs will climb back into the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

No rain in the forecast for the next several days.