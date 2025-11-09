ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Frigid Monday morning in the Borderland, warmer weather midweek

This morning was windy in the Borderland. For El Paso, the strongest gust was 26 miles per hour. Likewise, it will be windy throughout the afternoon, but the winds are expected to die down by the evening hours.

Tomorrow morning will be frigid in the Borderland, lows will be in the 20s and 30s. The National Weather Service in El Paso and Santa Teresa has issued a Freeze Warning for portions of Southern NM until tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning's lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s. The warning area includes Deming, Las Cruces, and T-or-C.

Make sure you cover your sensitive plants and outside pipes. Bring in your pets as well.

After tomorrow, a warmup is expected. Highs will be seasonal in the 70s... maybe even some 80s.

We are watching a storm system next weekend that may bring cooler weather and a chance of rain.