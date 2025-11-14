ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near record-high today and tomorrow in the Borderland, Pacific Cold Front will arrive Monday

We are tracking near record highs that could be broken today and tomorrow. We are expected to top out in the 80s. The records for today and tomorrow are 83 (2017) and 82 (1981).

A Pacific low will swoop to the north of the Borderland, which will bring breezy southwesterly winds Saturday. Ahead of a cold front Sunday, winds out of the southwest will gust up to 30 miles per hour. This cold front will bring daily highs into the 70s with lows into the 40s.

Our StormTrack Weather team is keeping an eye on a more powerful storm system that will bring a one-two punch to the Borderland. A strong Pacific Cold Front will bring cooler temps connected with an upper-level low which will sweep across the Borderland and bring precipitation to the Borderland. There is still a lot of uncertainty on what direction the storm system could go.