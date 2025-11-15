ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near record-high day in the Borderland, windy tomorrow and cooler next week with a chance of rain

Another record high could be broken today... so far the El Paso International Airport has reached 82, the record is 82 (1981).

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with windy conditions tomorrow. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and gusts could be up to 30 mph out of the southwest.

One of many Pacific Cold Fronts will sweep through Monday going into Tuesday which will cool us down into the 70s.

A more powerful cold front will arrive Wednesday with highs in the 60s with possible rain chances Wednesday through Friday.