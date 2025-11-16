ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Windy today, cooler tomorrow, and colder Midweek with a chance of rain/mountain snow

We are tracking a series of cold fronts expected this week in the Borderland. Here's a timeline...

Winds will continue this afternoon... the highest gust we have seen in El Paso so far has been 32 miles per hour. Likewise, it will not be as warm as the past few days. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s and some 80s. This is all ahead of tomorrow's cold front.

Tomorrow, the first Pacific Cold Front will arrive. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday, our second Pacific Cold Front will arrive with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s. A chance of rain and mountain snow is possible across the Borderland.