ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and dry today in the Borderland, minimal rain chance tonight into tomorrow morning

Today will be nice and seasonal... highs in the 50s and 60s, tonight's lows will be in the 30s and 40s. All communities east of the Rio Grande may see an isolated shower, most of the moisture will be focused in Central NM. Mountain snow (above 8000ft elevation) will be possible.

For Thanksgiving Week, very seasonal temperatures and dry conditions will persist. Highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Our next storm system is expected to roll in next week.