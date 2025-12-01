ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Nice, breezy week expected in the Borderland, slight chance of precipitation Thursday

Tonight will be our coldest night of the week where areas may see their first freeze. Some may see lows in the 20s. El Paso will not see it's first freeze.

After tonight, we are on track for a mostly quiet week in the Borderland, with a gentle warm-up. Highs will be predominantly in the mid to upper 60s, lows in the 30s and 40s.

A storm system is expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing a SLIGHT chance of rain. Most of the action will be north and east of El Paso and Las Cruces! This system will bring a light dusting of snow to the mountains

Breezy conditions will persist throughout this week and next week with wind gusts at approximately 25 miles per hour.