ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet, dry pattern persists in the Borderland, slow warming trend expected next week

It has been a little windy in the Borderland. The highest wind gust has been 21 miles per hour at El Paso International Airport. The winds will continue until the evening hours.

The low tonight will be in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow will be similar to today's highs in the 60s.

A gradual warming trend with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

It will be mostly dry through next week.