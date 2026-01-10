Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Frigid night in the Borderland, lows in the teens and 20s

We continue our ABC-7 First Alert in the Borderland. It will be very COLD tonight and tomorrow night. I am forecasting nighttime lows to fall into the teens and 20s across the Borderland; higher elevations will be in the single digits. Today's highs will be in the 40s/50s. Tomorrow's high will be similar.

Slightly below normal temps Monday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s and 60s. A chance of rain will be possible east of Hudspeth County.

We will warm up to around normal temps by midweek. 

