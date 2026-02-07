ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rainy Saturday evening in the Borderland, nice tomorrow

The Borderland will continue to see on and off rain showers this afternoon into the evening hours. The chance of rain will drop off tonight.

Tomorrow will be nice, quiet, and dry. Highs in the 60s/70s.

There will be a slight chance for rain Monday going into Tuesday.

Throughout the week, temps will be well above normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will possibly arrive Friday which will bring our highs down into the 60s.