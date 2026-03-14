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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Windy weekend ahead of a Monday cooldown

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Published 4:03 PM

We are tracking a warm and windy weekend in the Borderland. Wind gusts will get up to 35 miles per hour; higher wind gusts are expected in the mountains. Likewise, highs will be in the 80s.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of the Borderland because the warm, dry, and windy conditions. These conditions are optimal weather for wildfires to spread.

Behind the windy conditions, a brief cooldown is expected Monday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. This will be short-lived... The Borderland will experience a warm up to near record highs by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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