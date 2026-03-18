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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Historic heat wave coming to the Borderland this weekend, highs expected to rise to the 90s

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Published 5:56 PM

We are continue our First Alert in preparation for a historically hot weekend in the Borderland where we may see multiple daily records broken this weekend. Today, we are expected to rise into the 80s across the Borderland... this is only the beginning of the heat wave. Tomorrow, El Paso may break the 1907 record of 92, the forecasted high is 91 degrees. Likewise, we may see heat records smashed this weekend with the hottest day being Saturday!

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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