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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking warmer conditions in the Borderland, breezy to windy Tuesday

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Published 3:50 PM

Compared to yesterday, it is much warmer today. We are expected to rise into the 80s as today's high. There was a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening, but with today's current cloud coverage will yield a lot of energy. 

Tomorrow will be similar, but breezy to windy in the Borderland. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tuesday, a storm system will move north of the Borderland which will bring a slight chance of isolated showers and windy conditions.

After Tuesday, it will dry out and highs will be in the 70s/80s this week.

Another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will return Friday through Saturday.

For the past few days, an unusually active weather pattern has developed in the Desert Southwest... the weather setup is a similar pattern like our monsoonal pattern in the summer. A low pressure is parked over the Arizona/California state line which will give us a breezy to windy conditions and a little moisture from the Pacific Ocean. This will be the setup until the end of next weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

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Jaelin Lewis

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