Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking a hot weekend with small chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms

By
Published 4:33 PM

Happy Independence Day to the Borderland, it is the 250th Anniversary of America. It will be hot this weekend with slight chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Today, El Paso rose to a high of 103 (20th Triple Digit Day) and Las Cruces rose to 100 (19th Day) for your Independence Day. Our best thunderstorm chances will be in the Sacramento Mountains with maybe a rouge isolated storm right along the El Paso and Hudspeth County line this evening. These storms may push out some outflow winds to El Paso and Las Cruces later this evening.

Tomorrow will be similar in the Borderland, highs in the 90s/100s with slight chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms

Likewise, thunderstorms will be more scattered in the mountains starting Monday persisting through much of the work week.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.