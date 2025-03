The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for El Paso and Las Cruces until 8 PM. Visibility between one quarter and one mile may cause hazardous driving conditions.

The highways with the greatest risk for dust include: Interstate 10 between Las Cruces and El Paso, US-54 between El Paso and Alamogordo, NM-11 between Deming and Columbs, NM-9 between Columbus and Santa Teresa, and Loop 375 in El Paso.