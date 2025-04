The National Weather Service in El Paso has also issued a Dust Storm Warning for Dona Ana and Luna Counties until 7 PM. There are reports of near-zero visibility with strong winds up to 50 miles per hour. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 55 and 104 and Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 39 and 50.

