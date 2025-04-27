Dust Storm Warning for Dona Ana, El Paso, and Otero Counties including El Paso and Las Cruces until 7:15 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has also issued a Dust Storm Warning for Dona Ana, El Paso, and Otero Counties until 7:15 PM. There are reports of less than a quarter mile visibility with strong winds up to 50 miles per hour. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Deming (NM) and El Paso and Interstate 25 in Las Cruces.

According to NMDOT, Interstate 10 is closed from Las Cruces International Airport to Lordsburg (between Mile Markers 20 and 133) due to high winds.