Air Quality Alert for El Paso from 10 AM to 8 PM Sunday

An Air Quality Alert for El Paso County has been issued by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) which will go into effect 10 AM to 8 PM Sunday.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.