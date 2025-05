The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Dust Advisory for El Paso, Southwestern Otero, and Southern Dona Ana Counties until 6:15 PM. This in includes El Paso. At 4:09 PM, an area of blowing dust was moving over West El Paso.

Less than one mile visibility with strong winds around 35 miles an hour could cause hazardous travel along Interstate 10 from between Las Cruces and El Paso.