Record heat moves into Borderland for weekend

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas --- As the East Coast of the U.S. soaks with rain and floods from a major weather system, a record heat wave is taking place in Texas and across the Borderland this weekend.

A record high occurred Friday in El Paso with a high temperature of 97 degrees. "Although short of the infamous century mark, it was still quite steamy out there," said a statement from the National Weather Service.

It was possible that El Paso could reach 100 degrees for the first time this year at some point over the weekend or into next week.

Also, a record high was set Friday in Santa Teresa. The southern New Mexico community had temperatures reach 94 degrees.

The ABC-7 First Alert weather team said more daily high temperature records in El Paso (95) and Las Cruces (93) were being challenged Saturday afternoon as temperatures soared into the 90's once again.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, El Paso International Airport was at 93 degrees, approaching the record of 95 degrees last set in 2006.

The record heat does not stop once the weekend's over. Temperatures near 100 degrees or higher were forecast to continue into early next week for much of Texas. Even Dallas and San Antonio could reach their first 100 degree days of the year, NWS forecasters said.

For current weather conditions and the latest forecast, be sure to visit kvia.com/weather.