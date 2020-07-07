Why was El Paso so hazy on Tuesday? Here’s the answer

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- Why was it so hazy on Tuesday?

It's a combination of factors, according to the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather Team.

First, the air was very calm and stagnate under a ridge aloft.

As a result, that trapped dust from thunderstorm outflows on Monday evening and smoke from agricultural burning in Mexico.

Then throw in slightly higher humidity, which is increased levels of moisture in the lower atmosphere.

The result is air quality that was very poor and unhealthy at times.

