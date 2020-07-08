El Paso seniors vulnerable during hot temps as cooling stations closed amid pandemic

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- The heat is on! The Borderland will be seeing those triple-digit temperatures throughout the rest of the week, putting some of our communities most vulnerable at risk.

With the threat of the coronavirus, many seniors are forced to stay at home and avoid contact with the outside world. But as temperatures soar, their homes might not be the safest place if they don't have air conditioning.

Grace Ortiz, chair of the Extreme Weather Task Force, told ABC-7 that it's important to make sure the senior community stays cool.

"Last year we had five deaths, and that was 5 too many, so this year I'm trying to prevent any deaths in our community and ensure all our seniors are safe and healthy," she said.

Before the pandemic, seniors and those looking to cool off were able to go to cooling stations around the city - museums, libraries, malls. But now with the risk of coronavirus, those stations are closed.

As a result, the Extreme Weather Task force is looking for other ways to keep our seniors safe.

"I'm asking the community to please, please, please check on your seniors, be a buddy to a senior," said Oritz.

Ortiz is asking the community to be a friend to elderly family members or neighbors and check on them to get anything they need.

"Check on them on those triple digit days, early in the morning, late in the afternoon, twice a day if we have to," Ortiz added. "Make sure that they have water, that they have what they need, if the need errands run, run then for them."

Seniors without sufficient air conditioning do qualify for a free fan. The can just call the city's 2-1-1 phone line to register.

If a senior doesn't have any air conditioning at all, Ortiz said to call Adult Protective Services, which can help get air conditioning.

You can also donate a fan that will be given to a senior.

"If one fan can save a life, ten you made a difference in the community," she said.

