More power outages for thousands of El Pasoans as heat takes toll

EL PASO, Texas -- As many as 4,000 El Paso Electric customers found themselves without power at one point late Monday afternoon as an ongoing heatwave continued to take its toll on the Borderland.

The utility company said the two main outages were concentrated in east and northeast El Paso.

As of 5:30 p.m., power had been restored to roughly 1,100 customers impacted in northeast El Paso. The outage involving about 2,700 in east El Paso was being worked on and crews hoped to have power restored in about two hours.

Officials said work would continue until power was restored for all those impacted, but workers handling those repairs also needed to take breaks to avoid heat illnesses.

Unfortunately, the utility company said El Pasoans can expect to see periodic outages as long as the extreme hot weather remains a factor.

"Sustained demand during extreme sustained hot weather doesn't allow equipment time to cool overnight, causing the equipment to overheat and (become) damaged - (in turn) causing outages," said El Paso Electric spokesman George De La Torre.