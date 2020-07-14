El Paso opens cooling centers after days of extreme heat

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday announced it had opened seven cooling centers throughout the city to allow residents in need a safe place to go during an extreme heat wave amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials didn't immediately indicate why they waited until Tuesday to open multiple cooling centers during the severe stretch of hot weather - the worst in at least 25 years - that has been ongoing for about a week.

Officials said Covid-19 health and safety guidelines would be followed at all the cooling centers, many of which are recreation or senior centers that are not currently allowing any activities.

Below are the cooling center locations, along with dates and times of operation...

San Juan Senior Center

5701 Tamburo Ct

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 14 to Aug. 3

Don Haskins Rec Center

7400 High Ridge

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 14 to Aug. 3

Marty Robbins Rec Center

11600 Vista Del Sol Dr

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 14 to Aug. 3

Pavo Real Senior Center

9301 Alameda

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday

July 14 to Aug. 3

Memorial Swimming Pool

3251 Cooper Ave.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday

July 14 to Aug. 3

Nations Tobin Rec Center

8831 Railroad Dr.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday

July 14 to Aug. 3

Pat O'Rourke Rec Center

901 Virginia St

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 15 to Aug. 3

Officials also said these two additional cooling centers will open later this month...

Veterans Rec Center

5301 Salem Dr

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 29 to Aug. 3

Officer David Ortiz Rec Center