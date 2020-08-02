Watch LIVE: Tropical Storm Isaias closing in on Florida

Weather News

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Tropical storm conditions were nearing the East Coast of Florida Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the Bahamas.

Isaias, which had been a hurricane, weakened late Saturday.

Tropical storm alerts stretched from Florida to North Carolina and may move further north.

Isaias will pick up forward speed and accelerate into the Northeast U.S., likely tracking very close to Interstate 95 from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia to New York City and then moving into New England.

The current forecast track showed the center of Isaias moving near or over the East Coast of Florida later Sunday and into Sunday night.

Isaias was expected to bring six inches of rain to parts of eastern Florida and a storm surge of 1 to 4 feet.

Isaias may be near Jacksonville or Daytona Beach by Monday morning.

After hitting Florida, Isaias will then move back over the ocean and pass by Georgia, before moving into the Carolinas.

Some areas of coastal North Carolina are under mandatory evacuation orders.

States of emergency have been declared in Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.

In the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic, the main threat will be very heavy rain and coastal flooding.

By Tuesday evening, the storm will likely pass very close to New York City with torrential rain and some coastal flooding.